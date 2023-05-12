Browns sign five 2023 draft picks, nine UDFAs

With rookie minicamp getting started this weekend, the Browns have taken care of some business with several members of their rookie class.

Cleveland announced on Friday that the club has signed five of its 2023 draftees to their rookie deals: defensive tackle Siaki Ika, defensive end Isaiah McGuire, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, cornerback Cameron Mitchell, and center Luke Wypler.

Ika was the team’s second pick in this year’s draft as the No. 98 overall selection in the third round. He was a first-team All-Big 12 honoree in 2022 for Baylor.

McGuire, the No. 126 pick in the fourth round, was a second-team All-SEC honoree after recording 7.5 sacks with 13 tackles for loss in 2022 with Missouri.

The No. 140 overall pick in the fifth round, Thompson-Robinson started 40 games for UCLA from 2018-2022, tossing 88 touchdowns in his time with the Bruins. He ended his college career as the program’s all-time leader in total offense.

Mitchell, a fifth-round pick at No. 142, earned Big Ten honorable mention distinction in 2022 and 2021 for his play at Northwestern.

And sixth-round pick Wypler was a two-year starter at center for Ohio State. He was third-team All-Big Ten in 2022.

Cleveland also announced that the club has signed nine undrafted free agents: Boise State cornerback Caleb Biggers, Utah linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, Albany tight end Thomas Greaney, Georgia Tech running back Hassan Hall, Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman, Washington defensive end Jeremiah Martin, Ohio State safety Tanner McCalister, Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps, and Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas III.