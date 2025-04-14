Browns sign Julian Okwara

The Browns announced an addition to their 90-man roster on Monday.

They have signed defensive end Julian Okwara. They did not disclose any terms of the deal.

Okwara entered the NFL as a 2020 third-round pick of the Lions and spent his first four seasons in Detroit. He spent the 2024 offseason with the Eagles, but failed to make the team and wound up with the Cardinals.

Okwara appeared in 13 games for Arizona and recorded 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass defensed. He had 54 tackles, nine sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during his time with the Lions.