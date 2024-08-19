 Skip navigation
Browns sign LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle, OT Chim Okorafor

  
Published August 19, 2024 01:03 PM

The Browns have brought back a pair of players as part of several roster moves on Monday.

Cleveland announced the club has signed linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle and offensive tackle Chim Okorafor.

Bouyer-Randle and Okorafor were both previously in this year’s camp with the Browns. Bouyer-Randle spent time with the Buccaneers and Commanders last year as an undrafted rookie out of Connecticut. Okorafor was with Philadelphia and Minnesota last year as an undrafted rookie out of Benedictine.

One of Cleveland’s corresponding moves was to place offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji on injured reserve. He suffered a knee injury during the team’s preseason game against Minnesota over the weekend.

The Browns also waived receiver Matt Landers.