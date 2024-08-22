Browns sign RB Jacob Saylors, release TE Giovanni Ricci

The Browns announced the trade sending Cade York to the Commanders and made a couple of other roster moves on Thursday afternoon.

Cleveland has signed running back Jacob Saylors.

After entering the league last season Saylors as an undrafted free agent, Saylors spent time with Cincinnati and Atlanta. He played his college ball at East Tennessee State.

The Browns needed another running back because Pierre Strong is dealing with a rib injury.

As a corresponding move, the Browns released tight end Giovanni Ricci with an injury designation.

The Browns received a 2025 conditional seventh-round pick from Washington in exchange for York.