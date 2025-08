The Browns are adding some depth at tight end.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Cleveland is signing Mitch Van Vooren at the position.

An undrafted rookie, Van Vooren was a track runner and hurdler at Marquette, setting a program record in the 400-meter hurdles. But he elected to play football, transferring to St. Norbert College for his last two years at that level.

Van Vooren participated in Browns rookie minicamp on a tryout basis in the spring before spending some time with the Seahawks.