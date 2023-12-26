Browns to sign Matt Haack to practice squad

With Cory Bojorquez dealing with a quad injury, the Browns have added a punter.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Cleveland is signing Matt Haack to its practice squad.

Haack spent last season as the Colts punter, averaging 44.8 yards per attempt with a net average of 39.6 yards. He had 28 punts downed inside the 20.

Haack was with the Cardinals in the spring and summer but hasn’t been on a team during the regular season.

After going undrafted out of Arizona State, Haackspent his first four seasons with the Dolphins before punting for the Bills in 2021.

Bojorquez suffered his injury during Sunday’s win over the Texans. Cleveland also lost kicker Dustin Hopkins in that game to a left hamstring injury.

In 15 games this year, Bojorquez is averaging 49.5 yards per punt with a net average of 42.0 yards. He’s had 27 punts downed inside the 20.