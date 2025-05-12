Browns to sign Rayshawn Jenkins

The Browns are doubling up on veteran additions at safety.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that they are going to sign Rayshawn Jenkins. Jenkins visited the team recently.

The Jenkins news comes after word earlier on Monday that they will be signing Damontae Kazee.

Jenkins spent last season with the Seahawks and became a free agent when Seattle released him in March. He had 53 tackles, two sacks, and a 102-yard fumble return for a touchdown in 13 2024 appearances.

Jenkins spent three years with the Jaguars and four with the Chargers before joining the NFC West club. He’s started 89 of his 122 career games.

The Browns also have Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Christopher Edmonds, Trey Dean, and Donovan McMillon at safety.