 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns to sign Rayshawn Jenkins

  
Published May 12, 2025 01:53 PM

The Browns are doubling up on veteran additions at safety.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that they are going to sign Rayshawn Jenkins. Jenkins visited the team recently.

The Jenkins news comes after word earlier on Monday that they will be signing Damontae Kazee.

Jenkins spent last season with the Seahawks and became a free agent when Seattle released him in March. He had 53 tackles, two sacks, and a 102-yard fumble return for a touchdown in 13 2024 appearances.

Jenkins spent three years with the Jaguars and four with the Chargers before joining the NFC West club. He’s started 89 of his 122 career games.

The Browns also have Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Christopher Edmonds, Trey Dean, and Donovan McMillon at safety.