Browns trade DT Chris Williams to Bears for swap of late-round draft picks

The Browns are shipping defensive tackle Chris Williams to Chicago.

Williams was traded to the Bears with the teams swapping late-round draft picks in the deal.

The full terms of the trade are Williams and the Browns’ 2025 seventh-round draft pick going to Chicago in exchange for sending the Bears’ 2025 sixth-round draft pick to Cleveland.

The 26-year-old Williams has only received regular-season playing time in his career in 2021 and 2022, when he played for the Colts. He likely wasn’t going to make the Browns’ 53-player roster, but the Bears see something in him and think he’s worth moving back a round in next year’s draft to put him on the team now.