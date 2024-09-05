 Skip navigation
Browns waive David Bell

  
Published September 5, 2024 04:09 PM

Wide receiver David Bell won’t be in the lineup for the Browns when they face the Cowboys on Sunday.

The Browns announced that they have waived Bell on Thursday afternoon. They did not make any addition to the 53-man roster, so they have an open spot to work with heading into the opener.

Bell joined the Browns as a third-round pick in 2022. He appeared in 31 regular season games for the team and caught 38 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns. He also had eight catches for 54 yards in last season’s playoff loss to the Texans.

Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Jamari Thrash, and Cedric Tillman are the remaining receivers on the active roster in Cleveland.