The Browns have officially let go of one of their rookies.

Via the league’s daily transaction wire, Cleveland waived receiver Ja’seem Reed off of injured reserve.

The Browns had initially waived Reed with an injury designation midway through last month and he reverted to IR after clearing waivers.

Reed had signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent out of the University of San Diego, where he caught 77 passes for 1,052 yards with 12 touchdowns in 2024.