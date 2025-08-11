 Skip navigation
Browns waive WR Luke Floriea with injury designation

  
Published August 11, 2025 10:18 AM

The Browns have made several roster moves on Monday.

The team announced receiver Luke Floriea and offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka have each been waived.

Floriea, who made an impressive one-handed catch in Cleveland’s preseason opener versus Carolina, suffered a hamstring injury that head coach Kevin Stefanski called “serious.” A Northeast Ohio native, Floriea joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State in the spring.

As corresponding moves, Cleveland has signed cornerback Christian Holmes and corner ack Darius Rush.

Additionally, the team has designated offensive tackle Kilian Zierer as the team’s international player.