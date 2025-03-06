Browns will host Cam Ward on Thursday

The Browns hosted three of the top prospects in this year’s draft at their team facility on Wednesday and the vetting process will continue on Thursday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Miami quarterback Cam Ward will be meeting with the team. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders were Wednesday’s visitors.

Ward is a popular mock draft choice for the first overall pick whether it’s being made by the Titans or another team trading up with Tennessee into the top spot. A quarterback also makes sense in Cleveland as Deshaun Watson is out with a torn Achilles after three dismal seasons with the club.

If Ward goes before they’re on the board with the second overall pick, the Browns will have to decide if Sanders is their guy and their approach to the free agency and trade markets should provide some hint about whether they’ll be looking to the draft for a quarterback.