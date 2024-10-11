Browns will not activate Nick Chubb for Sunday vs. Eagles

Browns running back Nick Chubb has made it through another week of practice as he returns from a season-ending knee injury. But he will not be activated for Sunday’s matchup with the Eagles.

Chubb has been a limited participant in practice this week.

“I’m not going to get into how close, those types of things, other than to say he’s getting better every single day,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said of Chubb in his Friday press conference. “And Nick has the attitude and certainly we support [him] where we’ll just take it day-to-day and focus on what he’s looking to accomplish out there — [whether] it’s on the practice field, in the meeting room, in the weight room, those types of things. So, he’s very much keeping a day-to-day mindset.”

Chubb suffered his knee injury in Week 2 of last season after rushing for 170 yards on just 28 carries.

But help is on the way for Cleveland’s offensive front, as tackle Jack Conklin is set to be active for Sunday — though Stefanski did not get into specifics with what his role will be.

Rookie defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. will also be activated for Sunday after serving his suspension.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring) was on the field for Friday’s practice, but Stefanski noted the Browns will have to see how he responds. Ward did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. He’s questionable for the contest.

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle), linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (hip), and linebacker Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps) are also questionable.

Along with Chubb, safety Grant Delpit (concussion), center Ethan Pocic (knee), safety Ronnie Hickman (ankle), offensive tackle James Hudson (shoulder), and running back Nyheim Hines (knee) are out.