Browns won’t play Deshaun Watson in first preseason game

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson may get some preseason time at some point this month, but it won’t be on Saturday afternoon.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Tuesday press conference that Watson will not play in the exhibition opener against the Packers.

Stefanski added that there will be some starters on the field who will get about 10 plays.

While Watson won’t play this week, there’s a chance he could play against the Vikings on Aug. 17 and/or the Seahawks on Aug. 24. Stefanski intimated the Browns will make that decision as camp continues.

Watson is returning from a season-ending shoulder injury suffered during the Week 10 victory over the Ravens.