nbc_pft_lamarstrugglev2_250929.jpg
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
Lions-Browns score 'doesn't tell story of game'

Browns WRs Cedric Tillman, DeAndre Carter to miss multiple weeks with injuries

  
Published September 29, 2025 01:35 PM

The Browns are going to be shorthanded at wide receiver for the near future.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that Cedric Tillman and DeAndre Carter are both set to miss multiple weeks after being injured in Sunday’s loss to the Lions. Tillman suffered a hamstring injury and Carter hurt his knee.

Tillman has 11 catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. Carter has not caught any passes, but his absence will force the Browns to find new return options on punts and kickoffs.

Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, and Jamari Thrash are the other wideouts on the 53-man roster, so there will likely be some shuffling to bolster that group while Tillman and Carter are out of action.