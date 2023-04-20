Bryce Huff signs RFA tender

Defensive end Bryce Huff is officially back under contract with the Jets.

The Jets tendered Huff as a restricted free agent before the start of the new league year and the NFL’s daily transaction report shows that Huff signed it on Thursday.

Huff was tendered at the second-round level, so any team that wanted to sign him away would have had to give up a second-round pick as compensation. Huff will make $4.304 million under the terms of the tender.

Huff has spent the last three seasons with the Jets and he appeared in 14 games as a reserve pass rusher last year. He had 3.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits on 191 snaps in those appearances.