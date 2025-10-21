Bryce Huff will miss time with hamstring injury

The 49ers have another defensive injury.

Defensive end Bryce Huff suffered a hamstring injury late in Sunday night’s win over the Falcons.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Huff will possibly miss a couple of weeks. Shanahan said that Huff began to feel it on the final two defensive plays of the game.

Shanahan was asked whether the injury increases the possibility of potentially trading for help at the position, before the deadline arrives in 15 days.

“I don’t think it changes the urgency of it,” Shanahan said. “It definitely sucks losing Huff, but it is a hamstring and hopefully it won’t be longer than two weeks. You know that he is coming back and sooner than later, but those guys have been looking into that stuff all the time for the last few weeks, and I’m sure they’ll continue over the next couple weeks.”

Huff played for 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh during Saleh’s time as head coach of the Jets. Huff signed with the Eagles in 2024 as a free agent. He was traded to the 49ers in the offseason.

In seven games (zero starts) in San Francisco, Huff has 4.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Over the next two weekends, the 49ers face the Texans in Houston and the Giants in New York.