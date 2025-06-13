Bryce Perkins is the 2025 UFL MVP

The UFL announced on Friday that Michigan Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins is the league’s Most Valuable Player for 2025.

Perkins missed three of the team’s 10 games due to injury, but that did not hurt his bid in the eyes of a panel of league and team executives, coaches and players from all eight teams, and media members. Perkins was also named the league’s offensive player of the year.

Perkins completed 69 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns. The former Ram also ran for five touchdowns.

The play of their quarterback is one of the reasons the Panthers have advanced to this Saturday’s title game against the D.C. Defenders. The game will be played in St. Louis at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.