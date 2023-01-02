 Skip navigation
Bryce Young, as expected, enters the 2023 draft

  
Published January 2, 2023 06:39 AM
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has made it official. He’s entering the 2023 draft.

Young, 21, was a two-year starter at Alabama. He won the 2021 Heisman Trophy, throwing for 4,872 yards with 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions, in 15 games.

His 2022 stats weren’t quite as gaudy, with 3,328 passing yards, 32 touchdown passes, and five interceptions in 12 games.

Young is nevertheless regarded as the potential if not likely No. 1 overall pick. The other primary contender is Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

With plenty of veteran quarterbacks expected to be available in free agency, teams will have to decide whether to pursue a proven commodity or to roll the dice -- accepting the roughly 50-50 proposition that the player taken high in the first round won’t ultimately become a short-list franchise quarterback.

The Texans currently hold the top spot, and they definitely need a long-term (and short-term) answer at quarterback. The Seahawks (via the Broncos) and Colts also are currently in the top five, pending Week 18.