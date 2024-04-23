 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_justinjeffersonfuture_240423.jpg
Is hesitation on Jefferson deal bait for draft?
USATSI_23045996.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean
nbc_csu_picks17to24_240422.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 17-24: Odunze lands at No. 18

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_justinjeffersonfuture_240423.jpg
Is hesitation on Jefferson deal bait for draft?
USATSI_23045996.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean
nbc_csu_picks17to24_240422.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 17-24: Odunze lands at No. 18

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bryce Young: Last year wasn’t what we wanted, but have to learn from experiences

  
Published April 23, 2024 08:10 AM

The Panthers will be holding a voluntary minicamp this week and that will be quarterback Bryce Young’s first chance to do on-field work with the team since the end of his rookie season.

That rookie season started with high hopes after Young was selected first overall, but little went right after that. The Panthers went 2-15, they fired head coach Frank Reich during the season and Young struggled to run the offense throughout the regular season.

Young acknowledges that it wasn’t the ideal way to start a professional career, but said he views it as a chance to learn as he moves into his first season playing for new head coach Dave Canales.

“I just want to be the best version I can,” Young said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “Obviously, we have a lot of change in the system. New coaching staff, a couple of new pieces. So, it’s going to be a great opportunity for us to grow and build together. But, I think as a team, individually, all combined, I think we learned a lot and grew a lot. Obviously, it was not the year we wanted to have last year. But, you know, you’re able to learn from those experiences.”

There’s no way to redo Young’s rookie season, but no one in Charlotte will be worrying about that if the quarterback is able to resemble the player he was in college during his second pro season.