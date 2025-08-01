Bryce Young, Panthers starters will play in first two preseason games

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young won’t have to wait long for his first taste of game action this year.

Head coach Dave Canales said at training camp on Friday that Young will play in each of the team’s first two preseason games. Canales said that will also be the case for other Panthers starters.

“It’s predominantly a pretty young team and I just can’t pass up the opportunity — The reps in game are valuable, but I think it goes to the night before when guys know they’re gonna go out there,” Canales said, via DaShawn Brown of WSOC. “When guys know they’re going to go out there, they have to make a decision to play football.”

The Panthers host the Browns next Friday and they will be in Houston on August 16.