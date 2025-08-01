 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’
nbc_pft_rogergoodell_250801.jpg
Goodell: ‘No excuses’ for those senseless acts

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Other PFT Content

Bryce Young, Panthers starters will play in first two preseason games

  
Published August 1, 2025 12:39 PM

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young won’t have to wait long for his first taste of game action this year.

Head coach Dave Canales said at training camp on Friday that Young will play in each of the team’s first two preseason games. Canales said that will also be the case for other Panthers starters.

“It’s predominantly a pretty young team and I just can’t pass up the opportunity — The reps in game are valuable, but I think it goes to the night before when guys know they’re gonna go out there,” Canales said, via DaShawn Brown of WSOC. “When guys know they’re going to go out there, they have to make a decision to play football.”

The Panthers host the Browns next Friday and they will be in Houston on August 16.