Bryce Young set to start this week; Andy Dalton has sprained thumb

  
October 23, 2024

The Panthers went into this week planning to start Andy Dalton at quarterback against the Lions, but a Tuesday car accident changed those plans.

Head coach Dave Canales told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that Dalton sprained his thumb in the accident, which is why he did not take part in practice earlier in the day. As a result of the injury, the Panthers plan to start Bryce Young this Sunday.

It will be Young’s first start since the first overall pick of the 2023 draft was benched heading into Week Three. The shift comes three days after the Panthers resisted pulling Dalton in favor of Young during a 40-7 loss to the Commanders and two days after Canales said he didn’t want to engage in hypotheticals about whether the team still has confidence in Young.

Dalton will try to practice later in the week and could serve as the backup this weekend.