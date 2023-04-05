 Skip navigation
Bryce Young to visit with Raiders on Thursday

  
Published April 5, 2023 12:13 PM
Bryce Young is unlikely to fall to No. 7 overall in the first round of the draft later this month.

But he’s still taking a visit to the team with that selection.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Young is taking a top-30 visit with the Raiders on Thursday.

Young met with the Raiders in Tuscaloosa, Ala. when he had his Pro Day. But now he’ll get to spend more time with the team’s brass in its Las Vegas facility.

Either at his Pro Day or privately, Young has met with the quarterback-needy teams with picks in the top 10. But Young is likely to come off the board at either No. 1 overall to the Panthers or No. 2 overall to the Texans.

Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 at Alabama. After weighing in at 204 pounds at the scouting combine, Young will become one of the shortest and lightest quarterbacks ever drafted in the first round. But he missed only one game in his two years as a starter, sitting out a game against Texas A&M in 2022 with a sprained throwing shoulder.

The Raiders have signed Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer at quarterback in free agency, but are clearly still considering drafting a quarterback early.