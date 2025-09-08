Bryce Young’s late 2024 hype is derailed by an ugly start to 2025

Late last season, the narrative surrounding Panthers quarterback Bryce Young started to shift, as he played better in his return from his early-season benching and began to look like he might be the franchise quarterback Carolina drafted him to be.

On Sunday, the narrative shifted again: Young looked awful.

Young completed 18 of 35 passes for 154 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions as the Panthers were blown out by the Jaguars 26-10. Young acknowledged after the game that his play was not acceptable.

“I obviously can’t turn the ball over like that. I cost the team. I have to be better than that. Just better decision making,” Young said.

Young looked dejected late in the game and appeared to be frustrated with the play calling and the blocking, but he insisted that he wasn’t blaming anyone but himself and said he would do a better job of staying positive as a team leader.

“I definitely could do a better job with body language, so it’s on me,” Young said. “When you’re not executing it sucks, but I have to do a better job as a leader.”

Young definitely has to do a better job. And if he doesn’t, he’s not going to be the Panthers’ leader for much longer.