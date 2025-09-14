Bryce Young’s two turnovers help Cardinals to 20-3 halftime lead

The Cardinals gained only 145 yards in the first half. Yet, they have a 20-3 halftime lead.

Bryce Young’s two turnovers handed the Cardinals 10 points.

On the third play from scrimmage, Josh Sweat had a strip-sack of Young. Linebacker Zaven Collins had a scoop-and-score, going 3 yards with the fumble return for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Seven plays later, on the Panthers’ next possession, Young tried to hit Tetairoa McMillan and Baron Browning intercepted it. The Cardinals went 37 yards in six plays for a 29-yard Chad Ryland field goal. Ryland also had 47-yard field goal.

Michael Wilson upped the Cardinals’ lead to 20-3 right before the half on an 11-yard touchdown reception from Kyler Murray with four seconds left on the clock. It completed a six-play 45-yard drive.

Murray is 10-of-15 for 118 yards and a touchdown, and Trey McBride has four catches for 59 yards.

The Panthers have only 112 yards, with Young going 11-of-17 for 111 yards and a 58.7 passer rating. McMillan has four catches for 75 yards.