Buccaneers add Desmond Watson to practice squad

Defensive tackle Desmond Watson is back with the Bucs.

The 400-plus-pound lineman will be joining the Tampa Bay practice squad, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

Watson, who was undrafted, originally signed with the Buccaneers in April. Despite participating in the offseason program, he spent all of training camp and the preseason on the non-football injury list, due to his weight and conditioning.

The Buccaneers released him as part of the late-August roster cuts. The door wasn’t closed on an eventual return.

On Friday, Watson had a tryout with the team. We’re told that he has lost significant weight, and that he was in much better shape.

The move comes as the Buccaneers prepare to face the Eagles and the tush push. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles told reporters Watson wouldn’t be added simply to stop Philly’s signature play. Bowles added that it’s unlikely Watson will be ready to play by Sunday.