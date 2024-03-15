Buccaneers agree to terms with cornerback Bryce Hall

Free agent cornerback Bryce Hall is heading to Tampa Bay.

Hall has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Buccaneers, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Bucs were in the market for a cornerback after trading Carlton Davis to Detroit. Hall doesn’t have as much upside as Davis, but he’ll be a lot cheaper.

The 26-year-old Hall was a 2020 fifth-round pick of the Jets. Last year he played in nine games with two starts.