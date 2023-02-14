 Skip navigation
Buccaneers announce interview with Dave Canales

  
Published February 14, 2023 12:03 PM
February 14, 2023 08:43 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the latest coaching news, including the Commanders working to set OC interviews with Eric Bieniemy and Greg Roman, Jonathan Gannon interviewing with the Cardinals and more.

The Buccaneers interviewed their 10th offensive coordinator candidate on Tuesday.

Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales is the latest addition to the list. The Buccaneers announced the completion of the interview on Tuesday afternoon.

Canales also had a pair of interviews with the Ravens for their offensive coordinator opening before they hired Todd Monken on Tuesday. He has worked for the Seahawks since 2010 and has also coached wide receivers during his time in Seattle.

Canales’ worked with Geno Smith in 2022 and Smith’s strong play this season may help Canales’ appeal to a team that’s unsettled at quarterback in the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement.

The Bucs interviewed Lions assistant head coach/running backs coach Scottie Montgomery on Monday. They’ve also interviewed Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, Jaguars quarterbacks coach Jim Bob Cooter, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, Saints passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, and Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell.