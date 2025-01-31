Buccaneers announce Josh Grizzard as their new offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers made official the promotion of Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator.

They announced his new role Friday after he spent one season as the team’s pass game coordinator. In his previous position, Grizzard worked closely with offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Grizzard, one of six candidates interviewed by the Buccaneers between Saturday and Tuesday, replaces Coen, who was named the Jaguars’ head coach a week ago.

Grizzard is the fourth different offensive coordinator for the Bucs the past four years.

“Josh is bright and innovative and was instrumental in our game planning and play design over the last year,” Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said in a statement. “After interviewing several outstanding candidates throughout this process, it ultimately became clear that our best option was here in our building. We had a lot of success offensively last season and during our conversations, Grizz provided some great ideas on how we can build on that. His familiarity with our offense, our players and the staff will ensure the continuity that is crucial for sustained success.”

The promotion of Grizzard should make the transition easier for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who now will be working under his ninth play-caller since entering the league in 2018. Mayfield produced his best season in 2024, setting career highs with 4,500 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes, a 71.4 percent completion percentage and a passer rating of 106.8.

Grizzard brought 11 years of coaching experience with him to the Buccaneers in 2024, including the past seven at the NFL level with the Dolphins. He started with the Dolphins in 2017, spending three seasons as a quality control coach before being promoted to wide receivers coach in 2022. After two seasons in that role, he then spent two more years as an offensive quality control coach before being hired by the Buccaneers.