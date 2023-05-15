 Skip navigation
Buccaneers announce signings of David Moore, Markees Watts, Kedrick Whitehead

  
Published May 15, 2023 11:28 AM
The Buccaneers signed wide receiver David Moore, outside linebacker Markees Watts and safety Kedrick Whitehead on Monday, the team announced.

The Bucs’ agreements with Watts and Moore were reported earlier in the day .

Moore entered the league as a seventh-round selection of the Seahawks in 2017. He has played 50 career games with 14 starts with the Seahawks, Broncos and Packers.

Moore has totaled 78 receptions for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Watts and Whitehead signed as undrafted free agents after the team’s rookie minicamp.

Watts played collegiately at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In five seasons, he made 177 total tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks. He ranks first in program history in games played (54) and sacks.

Whitehead played collegiately at the University of Delaware, finishing with 295 tackles, 25 passes defensed, five interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumbles recovered in 55 career games. His 295 tackles rank sixth in program history among defensive backs.

The Buccaneers waived tackle Dylan Cook and outside linebacker Nelson Mbanasor in corresponding moves.