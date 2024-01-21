Buccaneers benefit from missed call, score touchdown on next play

A big missed call went against the Lions late in the third quarter today.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was sacked for what should have been a loss of 11 yards, but the officials incorrectly ruled that Mayfield had thrown the ball away before he was down. Replays clearly showed that Mayfield’s leg touched the ground while he was still in possession of the ball, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell did not throw his challenge flag.

On the very next play, Mayfield threw a short pass that Rachaad White took into the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown.

It’s likely the Bucs would have had to settle for a field goal if the officials had correctly called the sack, but instead the Bucs’ touchdown tied the game 17-17 heading into the fourth quarter.