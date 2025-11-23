 Skip navigation
Buccaneers expect Chris Godwin to return tonight vs. Rams

  
For just the third time this season, the Buccaneers will have wide receiver Chris Godwin on the field tonight.

Although Godwin is officially listed as questionable against the Rams, the Bucs are expecting him to play on Sunday Night Football, according to multiple reports.

Godwin has missed 19 of the Buccaneers’ last 21 games. Last year he missed the final 11 games with an ankle injury, and after he was finally cleared to play in Week Four of this year, he played in just two games before suffering a leg injury that has kept him out until now.

The emergence of rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka as the Buccaneers’ best offensive playmaker has gone a long way toward keeping the Bucs’ passing game going as both Godwin and Mike Evans have missed most of the season. But having Godwin back tonight will help.

The Buccaneers are seven-point underdogs tonight in Los Angeles in a battle of NFC division leaders.