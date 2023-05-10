Buccaneers feel Rachaad White “can be special”

The Buccaneers had the league’s worst rushing offense in 2022, but one bright spot was then-rookie running back Rachaad White.

He finished second on the team with 481 rushing yards while averaging 3.7 yards per carry. He also caught 50 passes for 290 yards with two touchdowns.

With Leonard Fournette off the roster, White will enter training camp as Tampa Bay’s lead tailback. The club also has Chase Edmonds, Ke’Shawn Vaughn, and Patrick Laird at the position.

But assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin sees plenty of potential in White.

“Love Rachaad White, love ‘Sneak’ [Ke’Shawn Vaughn], love Patrick, and Edmonds is coming in as well,” Goodwin said in a Wednesday press conference. “I’m just excited for those guys, they are going to get opportunities and I think all of them are impressive. They all bring something to the table and let them fight it out. See who gets the most reps but obviously I think anyone of those guys can start.

“I would think right now ‘Chaad’s the lead horse until he’s not. As you guys saw last year, he’s capable, he can be special.”

The Buccaneers are implementing a new offense under coordinator Dave Canales, who said on Wednesday that the team doesn’t feel a need to rush the quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. But whoever begins Week One behind center will get a boost of White does end up having a special kind of season.