 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Buccaneers feel Rachaad White “can be special”

  
Published May 10, 2023 11:32 AM

The Buccaneers had the league’s worst rushing offense in 2022, but one bright spot was then-rookie running back Rachaad White.

He finished second on the team with 481 rushing yards while averaging 3.7 yards per carry. He also caught 50 passes for 290 yards with two touchdowns.

With Leonard Fournette off the roster, White will enter training camp as Tampa Bay’s lead tailback. The club also has Chase Edmonds, Ke’Shawn Vaughn, and Patrick Laird at the position.

But assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin sees plenty of potential in White.

“Love Rachaad White, love ‘Sneak’ [Ke’Shawn Vaughn], love Patrick, and Edmonds is coming in as well,” Goodwin said in a Wednesday press conference. “I’m just excited for those guys, they are going to get opportunities and I think all of them are impressive. They all bring something to the table and let them fight it out. See who gets the most reps but obviously I think anyone of those guys can start.

“I would think right now ‘Chaad’s the lead horse until he’s not. As you guys saw last year, he’s capable, he can be special.”

The Buccaneers are implementing a new offense under coordinator Dave Canales, who said on Wednesday that the team doesn’t feel a need to rush the quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. But whoever begins Week One behind center will get a boost of White does end up having a special kind of season.