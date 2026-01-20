 Skip navigation
Buccaneers hire Danny Smith as special teams coordinator

  
Published January 20, 2026 02:19 PM

The Buccaneers have found a new special teams coordinator.

Per NFL Media, veteran coach Danny Smith is joining Tampa Bay in the role.

Smith, 72, had been with the Steelers as the club’s special teams coordinator since 2013. But with Mike Tomlin stepping down as head coach, Pittsburgh gave its assistants permission to find roles elsewhere.

Smith has been serving as a special teams coordinator since 1995 when the Eagles hired him in the role. While he was Detroit’s tight ends coach from 1999-2000, he has since served as special teams coordinator for Buffalo (2001-2003), Washington (2004-2012), and Pittsburgh.

Smith replaces Thomas McGaughe, who was fired after spending 2024-2025 with the club.