Buccaneers make Baker Mayfield’s return official

Baker Mayfield is officially back with the Buccaneers.

Mayfield agreed to a new three-year deal with the Bucs last weekend and the team announced that he has signed it on Wednesday. The team did not announce financial terms, but reports pegged the total value at $100 million with $50 million guaranteed and another $15 million available in incentives.

The new deal came shortly after the Bucs re-signed wide receiver Mike Evans and used the franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr. The Bucs have also agreed to a new deal with linebacker Lavonte David, so the team has spent the first days of the offseason focused on bringing back core members of their division champions from last season.

Mayfield played a key role in that effort with a rebound season that saw them throw for 4,044 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes while compiling a 94.6 passer rating. The Bucs will be hoping that there’s more of that to come for a quarterback who wasn’t able to build on early success with the Browns the way he or his former team would have hoped.