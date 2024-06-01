D’Andre Swift says Hard Knocks viewers got the wrong idea the last time he was on

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

D’Andre Swift says Hard Knocks viewers got the wrong idea the last time he was on

  
Published June 1, 2024 04:18 AM

The Bears will be on Hard Knocks this summer, and running back D’Andre Swift says he knows from experience that means viewers will see him in the light that the show’s producers want to show him in.

Swift was on the Lions in 2022 when they were portrayed on the training camp documentary series, and one of the storylines was about a seemingly strained relationship he had with Lions running backs coach Duce Staley. But Swift says the reality of the situation was different than the TV show let on.

“They [Hard Knocks] just tried to portray a different narrative and what it was as far as my relationship with Coach Staley, but it was a cool experience. I’ll say like that,” Swift said, via NBCSportsChicago.com.

Swift said he can’t be concerned with how the TV show portrays him.

“For me personally, I don’t really worry about the cameras too much,” Swift said. “I got a job to do here every day, so I’m not really focused on it.”

Few players and coaches enjoy Hard Knocks, as most see it as a distraction during training camp. But the Bears had no choice when the NFL decided to make them the subject of the show, and Swift knows the best thing to do is simply accept that the viewers will see what the producers want the viewers to see.