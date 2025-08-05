 Skip navigation
Buccaneers make it official with Teddy Bridgewater

  
Published August 5, 2025 04:17 PM

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is officially a member of the Buccaneers.

Bridgewater visited with the team on Tuesday and took a physical that went well enough for the Bucs to announce his signing. Punter Jake Julien was waived to make space for Bridgewater on the roster.

Bridgewater joined the Lions late last season after coaching Miami Northwestern High School to a state title, but a return to that role was complicated by a suspension for spending personal money to provide meals, rides and other benefits to players at the school. News of Bridgewater’s desire to return to the NFL broke late on Monday and things came together quickly with the Buccaneers.

With Baker Mayfield entrenched as the starter in Tampa, Bridgewater will join Kyle Trask, Michael Pratt, and Connor Bazelak on the other rungs of the depth chart. Pratt is currently injured and Bazelak is an undrafted rookie, so the question will likely be whether Bridgewater or Trask is the No. 2 quarterback come the start of the season.

Bridgewater’s chances of landing that job probably won’t be hurt by his history with offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard. Both of them were with the Dolphins during the 2022 season.

The Bucs also announced that guard Sua Opeta has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.