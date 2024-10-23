Buccaneers place Chris Godwin on injured reserve

The Buccaneers have made a few roster moves, including one with receiver Chris Godwin.

Tampa Bay announced Godwin has been placed on injured reserve, after suffering a dislocated ankle late in Monday’s game against Baltimore.

Godwin is expected to miss the rest of the regular season.

He caught 50 passes for 576 yards with five touchdowns in seven games this year.

The Buccaneers also announced they’ve signed punter Trenton Gill and receiver Ryan Miller from the practice squad to their active roster.

With two practice squad slots open, the Bucs filled them with punter Jack Browning and receiver Dennis Houston.