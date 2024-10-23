 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_adamsjets_241023.jpg
Rodgers, Adams fall into bad habits in Jets debut
nbc_csu_dkmvp_241023__775667.jpg
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
nbc_csu_49erschiefs_241023.jpg
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Buccaneers place Chris Godwin on injured reserve

  
Published October 23, 2024 03:17 PM

The Buccaneers have made a few roster moves, including one with receiver Chris Godwin.

Tampa Bay announced Godwin has been placed on injured reserve, after suffering a dislocated ankle late in Monday’s game against Baltimore.

Godwin is expected to miss the rest of the regular season.

He caught 50 passes for 576 yards with five touchdowns in seven games this year.

The Buccaneers also announced they’ve signed punter Trenton Gill and receiver Ryan Miller from the practice squad to their active roster.

With two practice squad slots open, the Bucs filled them with punter Jack Browning and receiver Dennis Houston.