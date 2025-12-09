 Skip navigation
Buccaneers put G Ben Bredeson on IR

  
Published December 9, 2025 01:11 PM

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that left guard Ben Bredeson’s knee injury was still being evaluated and the result of those tests will keep him out of action for at least the rest of the regular season.

The team announced on Tuesday that Bredeson has been placed on injured reserve. The earliest Bredeson could return would be the wild card round of the playoffs, but the Bucs will have to make it that far and Bredeson’s recovery will have to go smoothly from here.

Michael Jordan replaced Bredeson in the Bucs’ loss to the Saints. Right guard Cody Mauch is also on injured reserve, so the Bucs have now lost both of their original starters at the position.

The Bucs signed linebacker Nick Jackson off the practice squad to fill Bredeson’s spot. They also officially announced that edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul has signed to their practice squad.