Buccaneers sign 15 rookie free agents

The Buccaneers announced 15 undrafted rookie additions to their 90-man roster on Friday.

Some of the signings were previously reported. Former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders and former Florida defensive lineman Desmond Watson were notable names for different reasons and former West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene’s move to wide receiver also garnered notice.

The Bucs also signed former LSU running back Josh Williams, who is the son of former Buccaneer Jermaine Williams. The elder Williams also began his career as an undrafted free agent.

The rest of the group includes Georgia State tackle Ben Chukwuma, Bowling Green quarterback Connor Bazelak, Nebraska linebacker John Bullock, Cal kicker Ryan Coe, Nebraska defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher, Memphis tight end Anthony Landphere, Texas center Jake Majore, Ohio cornerback Roman Parodie, Southeastern Louisiana linebacker Warren Peeples, Marshall safety J.J. Roberts, and Nebraska offensive lineman Ben Scott.