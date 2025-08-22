Buccaneers sign CB Tre Avery

The Buccaneers added a cornerback to the roster ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Bills.

The team announced the signing of Tre Avery on Friday. They waived wide receiver Jaden Smith in a corresponding move.

Avery played 38 games for the Titans over the last three seasons. He had 65 tackles, 11 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery during his time in Tennessee.

Avery spent time with the 49ers this offseason and then moved on to New England. He played in two preseason games for the Patriots this month.

The Bucs have dealt with a number of injuries in the secondary during camp and they do not plan to play starters on Saturday, so Avery gives them another body for the weekend.