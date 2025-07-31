Buccaneers sign rookie WR Jaden Smith

The Buccaneers have announced a few roster moves as the club is dealing with some minor injuries on offense.

Tampa Bay has signed rookie receiver Jaden Smith and the previously reported signing of running back Owen Wright.

As corresponding moves, the club has waived safety Marcus Banks and running back D.J. Williams.

Tampa Bay is familiar with Smith after he participated in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in the spring.

Wright entered the league with the Ravens in 2023 and appeared in one game for the franchise that season, playing exclusively on special teams. He spent the 2024 season on IR with a foot fracture.

