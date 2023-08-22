Buccaneers sign S Richard LeCounte

The Buccaneers have added to their defensive backfield.

Tampa Bay announced on Tuesday that the club has signed safety Richard LeCounte.

A Browns fifth-round pick in 2021, LeCounte has appeared in 10 career games with one start. Nine of those games came with Cleveland in 2021. Last season, he played just one game and was on the field for 11 special teams snaps.

LeCounte signed with the Rams practice squad late in the 2022 season and signed a futures deal with the club. Los Angeles waived LeCounte last week.

The Bucs had 89 players on their roster after waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on Monday, so the team did not have to make a corresponding roster move.

Tampa Bay will host Baltimore on Saturday night for the two clubs’ preseason finale.