 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_daniels_240522__078562.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 28, Jayden Daniels
nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_daniels_240522__078562.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 28, Jayden Daniels
nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Buccaneers sign third-round pick Tykee Smith

  
Published May 22, 2024 02:15 PM

The Buccaneers have another member of their 2024 draft class under contract.

The team announced the signing of third-round pick Tykee Smith on Wednesday afternoon. The defensive back is the fourth pick to sign his four-year rookie deal.

Smith played two seasons at West Virginia before finishing out his collegiate time with three years at Georgia. He missed almost all of his first year with the Bulldogs due to injuries, but made four starts in 2022 and was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2023.

Smith had 70 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, four interceptions, and two passes defensed on his way to earning that designation.

The Bucs also announced that they have signed defensive lineman Earnest Brown and waived running back Patrick Laird.