Buccaneers sign third-round pick Tykee Smith

The Buccaneers have another member of their 2024 draft class under contract.

The team announced the signing of third-round pick Tykee Smith on Wednesday afternoon. The defensive back is the fourth pick to sign his four-year rookie deal.

Smith played two seasons at West Virginia before finishing out his collegiate time with three years at Georgia. He missed almost all of his first year with the Bulldogs due to injuries, but made four starts in 2022 and was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2023.

Smith had 70 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, four interceptions, and two passes defensed on his way to earning that designation.

The Bucs also announced that they have signed defensive lineman Earnest Brown and waived running back Patrick Laird.