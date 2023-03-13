Buccaneers to re-sign Jamel Dean

Tampa Bay is retaining one of its own free agents.

According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers are re-signing cornerback Jamel Dean. The contract is for four years and is worth $52 million.

Dean was a third-round pick back in the 2019 draft. He started 11 games in 2021 and the 15 games in which he played in 2022.

Dean has seven career interceptions with 41 passes defensed.

The Buccaneers were not initially thought to be in contention to retain Dean. But the team that drafted Dean stepped up to keep him.