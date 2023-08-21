Buccaneers waive Rodrigo Blankenship, Chase McLaughlin wins kicker job

The Buccaneers’ quarterback competition may be ongoing, but the team’s kicking competition is over.

Tampa Bay has waived Rodrigo Blankenship, the team announced on Monday. That leaves Chase McLaughlin as the lone kicker on the roster and the winner of the competition.

Blankenship signed with the Bucs in June. He hit 2-of-4 field goals in the preseason, while McLaughlin has gone 1-of-1 on FGs and 3-of-3 on extra point attempts.

Blankenship entered the league in 2020 with the Colts and hit 87 percent of his field goals and 96 percent of his extra points that season. But a hip injury landed Blankenship on injured reserve in 2021. Indianapolis waived him after a rough start in 2022 and he appeared in a pair of games for the Cardinals, making two field goals and 2-of-3 extra points.

McLaughlin replaced Blankenship with the Colts and made 30-of-36 field goals and all 21 of his extra points in 2022. He’s also kicked for the Browns, Jaguars, Chargers, Jets, and 49ers in his career.