Buccaneers will start Graham Barton at left tackle, Ben Bredeson at center

  
Published September 7, 2025 12:57 PM

The Buccaneers have shifted their plans on the offensive line for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

General Manager Jason Licht revealed on the team’s pregame radio show that they will be shifting Graham Barton from center to left tackle with Tristan Wirfs out of the lineup as he recovers from a knee injury. Charlie Heck was expected to be the starting left tackle.

Ben Bredeson will move from left guard to center with Michael Jordan stepping into the lineup in Bredeson’s former spot.

Barton played left tackle in his final three seasons at Duke, but moved inside after being drafted in the first round last year. The Bucs will be hoping that he handles the move back to his old spot as well as he handled last year’s switch.