Bucky Irving and the Bucs lead 17-0

The Buccaneers are rolling in the Meadowlands.

Bucky Irving ran six yards for a touchdown with 6:23 left in the first half and the Bucs are on their way to a blowout. It is 17-0 Bucs and the Giants have just 19 yards of offense.

Irving has five catches for 32 yards and six carries for 23 yards so far.

Tommy DeVito’s ascension to the starting lineup has been a dud. The quarterback has two completions and he’s been sacked twice behind a line that lost left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to a quad injury.

The Giants have also lost defensive end Azeez Ojulari to a toe injury while the Bucs are without edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka because of an ankle injury.