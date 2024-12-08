Bucky Irving is expected to play on Sunday

Running back Bucky Irving has become a key piece of the Buccaneers offense during his rookie season and he’s set to continue having an impact on their efforts on Sunday.

Irving’s availability was in some doubt after he was listed as questionable to play against the Raiders, but multiple reports say that Irving will be in the lineup. Hip and back injuries were given as the reason for Irving’s appearance on the injury report.

Rachaad White has split time with Irving over the course of the season and Sean Tucker has also had his moments, so the Bucs won’t have to be overly reliant on Irving if he’s not quite 100 percent.

A win on Sunday will boost the Bucs’ chances of moving in front of the Falcons in the NFC South. A preview of the matchup with the Raiders and looks at all the rest of Sunday’s action can be found here.