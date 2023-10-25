Bucs activate Chase Edmonds

The Bucs’ struggling running game could turn to Chase Edmonds for help against the Bills on Thursday night.

Edmonds was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday. The team designated him to return earlier this week and he has missed the minimum four games since going on the list with a knee injury.

Edmonds had four carries for 20 yards in two appearances with the team before going on injured reserve. Rachaad White, Ke’Shawn Vaughn, and Sean Tucker are the other backs on the 53-man roster in Tampa.

The Bucs made room for Edmonds by waiving cornerback Derrek Pitts. Pitts made the team as an undrafted free agent and had two tackles in two appearances.